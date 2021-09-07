Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Shares of PXD opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.