Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Progyny worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $9,873,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,448,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $6,301,987.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440,375 shares of company stock valued at $86,577,994 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

