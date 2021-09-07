Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after purchasing an additional 359,555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 351,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,388,000 after purchasing an additional 73,577 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.