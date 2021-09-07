Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Novanta worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 29.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $152.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.21.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.