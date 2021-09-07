Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 116,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Altabancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,063,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

ALTA stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $779.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. Altabancorp has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

