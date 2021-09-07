Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 56,389 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,389 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Univar Solutions worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 48.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 970,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 28.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,664,000 after purchasing an additional 891,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

