Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Regal Beloit worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 881.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of RBC opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.