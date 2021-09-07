Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nevro worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $25,866,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $5,287,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro stock opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVRO. William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.