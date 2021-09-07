Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,614,000 after purchasing an additional 660,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,799,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,288,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,999,591.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,933 shares of company stock worth $45,985,312. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

