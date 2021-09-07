Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,518 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,582,000 after purchasing an additional 298,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KNX opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

