Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,535 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

