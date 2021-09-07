Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,453 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vontier worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth $40,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

