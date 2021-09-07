Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,923 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of National Instruments worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NATI opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.83 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

