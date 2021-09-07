Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,641 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Exelixis worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

