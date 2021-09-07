Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 683 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

