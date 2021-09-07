Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,537.25 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,590.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,461.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.56.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

