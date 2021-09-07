Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 28.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.