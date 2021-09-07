Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,343,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COR stock opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.72. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $154.72.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

