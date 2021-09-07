Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

