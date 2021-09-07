My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Reaches $28.03 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00008716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $28.03 million and $4.40 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00130519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00181636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.37 or 0.07148816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,729.81 or 0.99947821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.71 or 0.00718033 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

