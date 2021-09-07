N-able (NYSE:NABL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NABL opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. N-able has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

