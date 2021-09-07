Naka Bodhi Token Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $2,719.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00130120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00181633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.79 or 0.07138613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,674.43 or 0.99704419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.21 or 0.00711801 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

