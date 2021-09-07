NANJCOIN (NANJ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Million

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded down 66% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 62.3% against the U.S. dollar. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $91.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NANJCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00147146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.00744573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044679 BTC.

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJCOIN (CRYPTO:NANJ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

