Nash Reaches Market Cap of $22.01 Million (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Nash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nash has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Nash has a market capitalization of $22.01 million and approximately $181,143.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00128990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00178629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.23 or 0.07207189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.46 or 1.00778175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.49 or 0.00900268 BTC.

About Nash

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

