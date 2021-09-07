National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.00

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 54484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

