National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $56.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. 13,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,862. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

