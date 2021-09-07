National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,574,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.