NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on shares of NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 123,660 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

