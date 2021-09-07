Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.52 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $31.01 million and $1.52 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004939 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00032628 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00026319 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,564,324 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

