Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 3,818 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.08% of Big Lots worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 20.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 5.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

