NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $7.85 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 51.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.85 or 0.00016792 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.53 billion and $1.22 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00080024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.00329950 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00042597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013160 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.03 or 0.02371927 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 448,984,780 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.