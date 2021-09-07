Neblio (NEBL) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.89 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $22.91 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00055249 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00026145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007717 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,208,655 coins and its circulating supply is 17,848,490 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

