Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post sales of $7.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.53 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.81.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $590.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.98. Netflix has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $598.76.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

