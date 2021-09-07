Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $594.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.98. The firm has a market cap of $263.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $598.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

