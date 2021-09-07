Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $780.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from $690.00 to $780.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.41.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $590.53 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $598.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

