Neutron Trading Down 19.5% This Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $110,357.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.