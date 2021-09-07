New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997,462 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 1,211,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,122,449. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

