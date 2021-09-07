New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 444.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,826 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of View worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at $489,836,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $39,227,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $15,249,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $11,100,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $10,730,000. Institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

View stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. View, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

