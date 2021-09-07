New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,380 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.37% of Chase worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chase by 76.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chase by 69.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chase during the first quarter valued at $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Chase by 25.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.84 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.