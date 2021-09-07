News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of News worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in News by 22,169.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in News by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

NWSA opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.