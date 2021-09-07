Newton Coin Project Market Capitalization Reaches $49,415.63 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 520.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $49,415.63 and $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

