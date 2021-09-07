Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,120.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.63), with a volume of 499605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

Several research firms have issued reports on NFC. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 955.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 847.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.