NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7,905.69

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,905.69 ($103.29) and traded as low as GBX 7,902 ($103.24). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 7,924 ($103.53), with a volume of 68,965 shares traded.

NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,114.29 ($106.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,905.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,926.11. The company has a market cap of £10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

