NEXT (NEXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $565.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEXT has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $882,860.72 and $565.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.00404553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000751 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

