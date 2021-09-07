NFTb Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.98 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and $1.98 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTb has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00130084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00180864 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.19 or 0.07154107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,702.05 or 0.99967805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.86 or 0.00716781 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

