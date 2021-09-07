NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Down 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $722,293.55 and $782.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for approximately $2,541.26 or 0.05466156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00148486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.11 or 0.00725107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043234 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 284 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.