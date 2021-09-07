Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,422.09

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,422.09 ($18.58) and traded as low as GBX 1,305 ($17.05). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($17.51), with a volume of 13,262 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £494.78 million and a P/E ratio of 48.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,422.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

