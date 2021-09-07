NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.00. The stock had a trading volume of 115,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.59. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

