Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 317,056 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,678,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,056 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 8.26% of Stratasys worth $121,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 709.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,600 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 84.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 595,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $30,269,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 126,106 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 957,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of SSYS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,097. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.