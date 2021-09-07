Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 24,077 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of PayPal worth $604,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.57. The company had a trading volume of 104,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

